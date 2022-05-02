The Jerusalem Post

The Russian Foreign Minister attacked the President of Ukraine in an interview in Italy and reiterated the claims that his country has elements of Nazism.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attacked Ukraine and its president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday during an interview in Italy, claiming that “the fact that he is a Jew does not negate the Nazi elements in his country. I believe that Adolf Hitler also had Jewish blood.” “Zelensky can promote peace between the states if he stops giving orders to his Nazi forces that border on crime,” Lavrov said. In an interview with an Italian television channel, the foreign minister came out against the media in Western countries, saying that “they are misleading people. The media is talking about Russia’s goals in the operation in Ukraine, which do not exist at all.”

Lavrov also accused Ukraine of using mercenaries and Western military officers, without presenting any evidence to support his claims, before accusing the West of “stealing” Russian money through the sanctions it imposed on his country, stressing that “we just want to ensure the security of the pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east of the country.”

