A 9-year-old child prodigy from Belgium is more than a decade ahead of his peers as he’s set to graduate from college next month, according to a new report. Laurent Simons, who is studying electrical engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology, is set to finish his degree by December, CNN reported. The young genius will then go for his PhD in electrical engineering, while also working for a degree in medicine. Prestigious universities around the world have already reached out to recruit Laurent, but his parents, Lydia and Alexander Simons, wouldn’t say where the youngster plans to pursue his next degree.

