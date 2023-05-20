Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert slammed Sen. John Fetterman’s fashion choice as “unbecoming” after he sported a hoodie and basketball shorts at a televised Senate press conference on Thursday.

The gun-toting conservative on Friday said it was inexcusable for the Pennsylvania Democrat to opt for the leisurewear while he was surrounded by his suited-up colleagues.

“John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning,” she said on Twitter.

“It’s truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do.

“There’s just no excuse for it.”

Fetterman donned a white Carhartt sweatshirt, grey workout shorts and running shoes to discuss debt limit negotiations during the press conference inside the Capitol Building.

He called on President Biden to use the 14th Amendment to avoid a default on the nation’s debt and accused Republicans of trying to “turn the screws on hungry Americans.”

“We cannot let these reckless Republicans hold the economy hostage,” Fetterman said.

READ MORE