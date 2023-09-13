Lauren Boebert is kicked out of Beetlejuice musical at Denver theater after GOP rep sang, ‘vaped and took photos on her phone’

GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert was filmed lashing out at theater staff after being booted from a Beetlejuice performance for singing along – with staff claiming she also vaped and took photos during the performance. The Colorado representative, who earlier this year became a grandma aged 36, was filmed being escorted out of the show at Denver’s Buell Theatre.Surveillance footage shows Boebert, wearing a tight, low-cut gold dress and high heels, making a considerable fuss as she and a hunky mystery man are ordered out.She can be seen snapping a selfie as she leaves the auditorium and angrily bares her teeth at staff as she is escorted through the lobby.According to The Denver Post, the lawmaker at one point declared ‘Do you know who I am?’ Afterwards, Boebert and her smartly-dressed date were caught on camera walking off through the empty nighttime streets of the Mile High City.

READ MORE