Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado stood up during a congressional hearing to hug the grieving mother of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump-supporting Air Force veteran who was shot to death by a Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rep. Lauren Boebert just walked over to hug Ashi Babbitt’s mom during the meeting https://t.co/7ZA45VWOM0 pic.twitter.com/YvWzNv9tdq — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 31, 2023

C-SPAN — which televised the meeting of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee on Tuesday — did not show the embrace during its broadcast.

However, an ABC News reporter tweeted photos of Boebert warmly greeting Babbitt’s mom, Micki Witthoeft, at the congressional convocation.

