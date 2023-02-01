Lauren Boebert Gets Up in the Middle of Congressional Hearing Once She Sees Who Is in the Room

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado stood up during a congressional hearing to hug the grieving mother of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump-supporting Air Force veteran who was shot to death by a Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6, 2021.

C-SPAN — which televised the meeting of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee on Tuesday — did not show the embrace during its broadcast.

However, an ABC News reporter tweeted photos of Boebert warmly greeting Babbitt’s mom, Micki Witthoeft, at the congressional convocation.

