Lauren Boebert FINALLY apologizes for sleazy behavior that got her kicked out of Beetlejuice musical – blaming ANXIETY and her divorce – as viewers slam her over fondling footage

Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert has finally apologized for her sleazy behavior during a trip to see Beetlejuice the musical at a Denver theater. The US Representative, who became a grandma earlier this year aged 36, blamed her divorce and the anxiety of being out in public after she was caught heavy-petting with ‘Democrat’ boyfriend Quinn Gallagher, waving her hands, singing loudly, using flash photography and vaping. After being ejected from the show last Sunday, she asked an usher ‘Do you know who I am?’ and gave a staffer the finger. ‘The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry’ she wrote in a statement. ‘There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made a challenging personal time for me and my entire family.’ The controversial congresswoman initially denied the claims, claimed the vape smoke was actually from a fog machine and issued a sarcastic statement playing down the anger.But she made a startling U-turn late Friday night blaming her behavior on her ‘public and difficult divorce.’

READ MORE