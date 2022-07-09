A group of deranged teenagers were caught on camera laughing and taking videos as they beat an elderly man to death with a traffic cone in Philadelphia last month, according to police.

James Lambert, 72, was viciously attacked by a group of seven teens just after 3 a.m. on June 14 as he was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue, police told NBC10.

Disturbing video of the incident, released by police on Friday, shows Lambert trying to walk away from the group as they follow him across the street before one of the male assailants strikes the victim from behind with a cone.

READ MORE