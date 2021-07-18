NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Cops are asking the public’s help tracking down a laughing bigot who splashed a stranger walking her dog with a water bottle, calling her an anti-Asian slur. The 55-year-old Asian victim was out with her pup on Queens Plaza South near Crescent St. in Long Island City when the assailant walked up to her and splashed her, calling her a “c—k,” according to sources. The attacker was caught on surveillance video released by cops Sunday laughing as she walked away, the water bottle still in her hand. The attacker was caught on surveillance video released by cops Sunday laughing as she walked away, the water bottle still in her hand. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating and cops are asking the public’s help identifying the assailant and tracking her down. She is described as in her early 20′s with an average build and short black hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, blue shirt, gray pants, gray sneakers and sunglasses.

