Woke speech codes suffered a major setback when some Hispanic lawmakers and the country’s oldest Hispanic rights group put the kibosh on the use of the transgender-friendly term “Latinx.”

The rejection of the Latinx label even extended to prominent Democratic lawmakers.

“I’m Latina, you know. Latinx — that’s, bull——,” said Rep. Nydia M. Velazquez, a New York Democrat and the first Puerto Rican woman elected to the House.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest Hispanic civil rights group in the U.S., also kicked Latinx to the curb.

Domingo Garcia, the group’s president, told its communications team and board of directors last week to stop using the term in official communications. Mr. Garcia later described his ban as a death knell for Latinx.

“We probably put a stake in the heart of that Latinx movement. I think we’re killing it,” he told The Washington Times. “I don’t have anything against people who want to use it and want to define themselves by it. LULAC just decided that we need to move on with terms that are more inclusive and more in use by everyday Joses and Marias.”

He said the term is “very unliked” by most Hispanics.

A Bendixen & Amandi International poll of 800 Hispanic voters last month found that only 2% acknowledged the word and 40% were offended by it.

What’s more, 30% said they would be less likely to support a politician or organization that uses the term Latinx.

Latinx was created as an English-language gender-neutral and LGBTQ-inclusive term to refer to Hispanics. The revolt against the term underscores how the far left is driving Hispanics from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

