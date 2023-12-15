Latino Democrats Tout Migrants as Their Constituents

Senators Padilla, Lujàn, Menendez, Reps. Barragàn, Jayapal, Nadler, Khanna, Chuy García and SO many others OUT HERE for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers pushing back on using our communities as bargaining chips in spending negotiations on foreign wars!! #SaveAsylum pic.twitter.com/sIloYzGulG — Nayna Gupta (@nayna_gupta) December 13, 2023

Democratic Latino politicians are demanding President Joe Biden protect the interests of foreign migrants, regardless of the huge civic and pocketbook damage to unhyphenated Americans, Latino-Americans, and legal immigrants.“We are here to protect immigration as it is,” Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA), told an audience of legislators, activists, and media at a December 13 rally beside the Capitol.The rally called on President Joe Biden to deny any significant concessions to GOP negotiators in the debate over his demand for $14 billion in emergency funds to accelerate and hide his migration flood, and funds for wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine.Barragan said: Let me put it a little differently. We’re here to call on President Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to reject the immigration and border bills at the hands of Republicans in the ongoing negotiations around the supplemental [emergency funding bill]The event included multiple Democratic legislators who championed illegal migrants and future migrants — and rhetorically divorced their American constituents.

