The election of convicted felon Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the presidency of Brazil in October – a hardline socialist who had, in his previous presidencies, been seen as the leader of the international left – prompted a wave of celebrations among the world’s Marxists that Latin America had finally fallen into near-complete leftist rule.

With nearly every major country in the region under a leftist government, corporate media outlets were quick to announce that a new “pink tide” had surged in Latin America following the fall of several leftist regimes in the aftermath of the collapse of the Venezuelan economy. The leaders could now work together on “regional integration” – localized globalism in which countries cooperate to impose policies in lockdown. Lula himself revived the socialist plan of creating a unified Latin American currency, a “euro” for South America that he has provisionally dubbed the “sur.”

Lula will take office in January, but the collapse of the myth of a unified Latin American left has already begun. Prominent leftists throughout the region are getting themselves arrested on charges of corruption and violations of the constitution. In freer countries, the leftists have failed to pass policy changes because they are simply not popular enough. In the dictatorships, patron states such as Russia and China have simply not bothered to invest enough in keeping the lights on. The dream of “regional integration” has collapsed in petty bickering between the dictators and the elected leaders.

