Joe Biden’s handlers last week announced new regulations to force working-class and low-income Americans to purchase expensive electrical vehicles that will add more pressure on the already stressed US electrical grid.

The new rule is another step in eliminating the US middle class in America brought to you by the Biden regime.

Of course, the lunatics at The New York Times cheered this news.

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed the nation’s most ambitious climate regulations to date, two plans designed to ensure two-thirds of new passenger cars and a quarter of new heavy trucks sold in the United States are all-electric by 2032.



The new rules would require nothing short of a revolution in the U.S. auto industry, a moment in some ways as significant as the June morning in 1896 when Henry Ford took his “horseless carriage” for a test run and changed American life and industry.



If the two rules from the Environmental Protection Agency are enacted as proposed, they would put the world’s largest economy on track to slash its planet-warming emissions at the pace that scientists say is required of all nations in order to avert the most devastating impacts of climate change.

