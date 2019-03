Dr. Savage interviews Matt Richtel, New York Times best-selling author of the book An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System: A Tale in Four Lives. Richtel is also a journalist for The New York Times. He was awarded the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for a series on distracted driving. Richtel obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Berkeley and an MS from the Columbia School of Journalism.

