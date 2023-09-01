Latest Mitch McConnell freeze ‘sad,’ Senate is a ‘nursing home,’ Nikki Haley says in blistering attack

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has weighed in on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent public “freezes,” calling them “sad” and warning that the Senate has become a “privileged nursing home.”

Haley, 51, told Fox News Thursday that the longest-tenured Senate Republican leader had served admirably, but the time had come for the 81-year-old and other aging politicians — including Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 90, and President Biden, 80 — to step aside.

“It’s sad,” the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations told “The Story” host Martha MacCallum of McConnell. “No one should feel good about seeing that, any more than we should feel good about seeing Dianne Feinstein, any more than we should feel good about a lot of what’s happening or seeing Joe Biden’s decline.”

“What I will say is, right now, the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country,” Haley added. “I mean, Mitch McConnell has done some great things and he deserves credit. But you have to know when to leave.”

READ MORE