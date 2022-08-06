More than 200 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into southern and central Israel since Friday night, hours after the IDF struck multiple terrorist targets in Gaza, killing a top Islamic Jihad terrorist leader as well as additional operatives.

Sirens were heard across a number of key Israeli cities as the rockets were fired at Yavne, Be’er Yaakov, Ashdod and Gaza-border communities. The IDF has been retaliating, striking additional targets said to be affiliated with Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure.

The targeting range was soon widened as rockets were fired toward the center of Israel including Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam and Holon. An hour later, more rockets were fired at Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am.

On Saturday evening, Islamic Jihad renewed rocket launches toward central Israel following a barrage on Gaza border communities with sirens sounding in Rishon Lezion, Holon, Bat Yam, Yavne and Tel Aviv. No injuries or damages were reported.

The rocket fire continued through the night into Saturday morning, when they were mostly aimed at the area surrounding Gaza. Most of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system or fell in open space. The first rocket to fall in a populated area fell near a cowshed in an Eshkol region kibbutz on Saturday morning, lightly injuring one man.

