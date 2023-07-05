China has abrputly cancelled a visit to Beijing by the European Union’s top diplomat, the EU said Wednesday, amid ongoing disagreements between the two powers over trade, human rights and the Ukraine war.

Josep Borrell, the E.U.´s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, was due to arrive in China on July 10 for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other officials, according to an announcement by the E.U. ambassador to Beijing on Sunday. The European and Chinese diplomats were set to discuss topics including trade, human rights and China´s stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Ambassador Jorge Toledo.

But China has canceled Borrell´s visit, the E.U. announced, without saying why.

“Unfortunately, we were informed by the Chinese counterparts that the envisaged dates next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives,” E.U. Spokesperson Nabila Massrali said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

