THE BBC:

Two people in the East of England have been diagnosed with Lassa fever, an acute viral illness, after travelling to West Africa.

A third “probable case” is also under investigation and being treated at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The agency said the cases were within the same family in the East of England.

Most people make a full recovery but severe cases can be fatal.

The UKHSA said one of the confirmed cases had recovered and the other would receive specialist care at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

The High Consequence Infectious Disease Network was engaged with their ongoing care, it said.

