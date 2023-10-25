Las Vegas teens Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, LAUGH in court then give the FINGER to family of police chief they ‘filmed themselves mowing down and killing’

Two teenagers accused of killing a retired police chief were seen smirking, laughing and making obscene hand gestures in court as their trial date was set.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, both face charges including murder in relation to the death of Andreas Probst, 64.

The defendants could be seen smiling and laughing as Probst’s family gathered in a Las Vegas court room for a hearing on Tuesday morning.

The pair have been charged as adults and entered not-guilty pleas to multiple felonies including murder, battery and grand larceny of an automobile.

Probst died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle down a highway, which police believe was intentionally done by Ayala and Keys in August.

READ MORE