A Las Vegas teenager has been accused of sexually assaulting, beating and choking his teacher after going to talk to her about his grades, police said. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, 16, was taken into custody Friday and hit with a slew of charges, including attempted murder, over the alleged attack, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police said the teen had gone to the teacher’s classroom at Eldorado High School on Thursday and became violent. “[He] began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness,” police said in a statement. Garcia then fled, according to cops. The injured teacher was discovered inside the classroom by a janitor and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Garcia was arrested about a mile from the school and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

