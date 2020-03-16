USA Today:

Major resorts on the Las Vegas Strip are now closing in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Wynn Resorts will close its two luxury hotel-casinos on the Strip for two weeks starting Tuesday. MGM will cease casino operations on Monday and will completely close its properties on Tuesday.

“Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression,” Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, said in a statement.

Murren added, “This is a time of uncertainty across our country and the globe and we must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure.”

