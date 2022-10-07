TWO people are dead and six others wounded after a suspect with a large knife attacked a group of showgirls in Las Vegas, cops say.

The violent stabbings unfolded near the Wynn Casino and the Resorts World Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning.

Three people were at the hospital in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, Las Vegas police said.

Information about the victims’ identities was not immediately available but police said that locals and tourists were among those who were attacked.

Captain Dori Koren described the weapon as a large kitchen knife, which police recovered after the attack.

Police also said that the initial stabbing on the sidewalk was unprovoked with no altercation beforehand.

