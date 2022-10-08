The suspect accused of killing two people and injuring six others during a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip is in the U.S. illegally, sources told Fox News.

Yoni Barrios, 32, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally with a criminal record in California, a source with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Barrios allegedly stabbed eight people — a mix of tourists and residents — just after 11:40 a.m. local time on the sidewalk near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, police said. Two people — Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30 — died, officials said.

The other victims remain hospitalized.

Barrios allegedly began his rampage after a group of showgirls refused to take a picture with him. He approached the group of women and said he was a chef, local news station KTNV reported. He used what authorities described as a “large knife with a long blade,” and began attacking when they rebuffed him.

Barrios was detained by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers while running on a Strip sidewalk, police said. There were no other suspects involved.

