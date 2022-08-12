Las Vegas was slammed with another wave of torrential flash floods just two weeks after hotels and casinos were consumed with floodwater.

The city’s entire Strip suffered major water damage on Thursday night as videos shared on social media showed casinos turning into rain gutters.

The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning as well as a flood advisory until 12:15 a.m. Friday as water flooded some of the city’s most iconic buildings.

Video footage shows Caesar’s Palace struggling to deal with the heavy downpour as floodwater could be seen pouring onto diners at the hotel’s indoor restaurant.

Planet Hollywood also suffered some major water damage from the flash floods, as video footage shows the building filling up with water and soaking the carpet.

