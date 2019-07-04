Fox News

An armed, veteran police officer who stood idle for several minutes as the Las Vegas gunman slaughtered dozens of concertgoers in 2017 was fired by the department months ago, officials revealed Tuesday. Cordell Hendrex was fired March 20 from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, spokesman Larry Hadfield told the Associated Press While officials did not reveal additional details on what led to Hendrex’s termination, police union president Steve Grammas said the officer was fired because of his actions during the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting. Hendrex acknowledged in a police report that he was “terrified with fear” as gunman Stephen Paddock — a floor above him — killed 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. History. “I froze right there in the middle of the hall for how long I can’t say,” he wrote in the report. In video footage released by police, Hendrex could be seen leading a police trainee and three Mandalay Bay security guards to the sounds of gunfire coming from the hotel’s 32nd floor, where Paddock set up his sniper post, but not confronting the shooter. In body cam videos, Hendrex is seen directing the group, with their handguns drawn, on the 31st floor.

