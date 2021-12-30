Las Vegas Sun

Metro Police has arrested a man suspected of shooting a restaurant worker in Chinatown last week. Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, was taken into custody Monday without incident near East Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway. A citizen who recognized Gaston-Anderson alerted police to his whereabouts. Gaston-Anderson is believed to have entered through the back door of the ShangHai Eats restaurant in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road just before 3 a.m. Dec. 20, police said. He fired multiple rounds at an employee. The victim, whom police have not identified, was transported to University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Thursday, police said.

