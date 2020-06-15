New York Post:

A Las Vegas police officer who was shot in the head during a protest of George Floyd’s death is paralyzed from the neck down, his family says.

Relatives of officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, shared an update on his condition Saturday in a tweet released by police, saying he’s still on a ventilator and “will remain so” as he recovers from the June 1 shooting.

“He is also paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak,” the statement read. “Shay is awake and seems to recognize his family members.”

Mikalonis, a four-year department veteran, has also been accepted into “one of the best” spine rehabilitation centers in the country, but additional details were not disclosed.

“There are many factors that come into play here and I will release the name of the center when the time is right,” the unsigned family statement continued. “We are anticipating that Shay will be moving on in his long journey ahead.”

