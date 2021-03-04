Fox News:

Retired cop killed in random one-punch attack on the strip

Victim was a 22 year veteran of the Connecticut State Police

A retired cop vacationing in Las Vegas was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning on the strip when a man attacked him in a “single punch pre-dawn confrontation,” authorities said.

Thomas Driscoll, 57, was walking across a street bridge around 4 a.m. with a female when Brandon Marcus Leath, 33, started shouting at them and following them.

Leath waited for them at the bottom of an escalator then allegedly punched Driscoll, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

Driscoll was pronounced dead at a Las Vegas hospital shortly after the attack with head and neck injuries.

Suspected puncher offered ‘no explanation’ for deadly blow, Las Vegas police say