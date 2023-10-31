Las Vegas man John Anthony Miller is charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder Jewish US Senator Jacky Rosen after leaving her stream of vile anti-Semitic voicemails vowing to ‘finish what Hitler started’

A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder Jewish Senator Jacky Rosen.

According to a criminal complaint, John Anthony Miller, 43, had left Rosen a stream of vile ant-Semitic voicemails in which he vowed to ‘finish what Hitler started’.

Miller went on to threaten the Nevada Senator’s family and showed up at a Las Vegas courthouse, suggesting he was there to see Rosen, the filing claims.

He was arrested on Thursday before appearing in federal court on Friday, charged with threatening a federal official.

Rosen told reporters on Capitol Hill: ‘I have full faith in our U.S. attorney, Department of Justice that they’ll take care of the situation’.

