NEW YORK POST:

A doorbell camera in Las Vegas captured dramatic video of a woman running up to a house and banging on the door for help before a man rushes up and kidnaps her violently.

The woman, who runs from a white sedan at about 12:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, pounds on the front door and screams for help while the man pursues her, the footage shows.

“Stop! Stop! Stop! Please!” she pleads.

The man responds: “You always (expletive) do that!”

He then pushes her to the ground and kicks her, the video shows.

“Get in the car!” he shouts, then picks her up, grabs her by the hair and hauls her away.