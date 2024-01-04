Las Vegas judge is attacked by freshly-convicted criminal who jumped over her bench to rain punches on her after she sentenced him to jail

A Las Vegas judge was pounced on and attacked by a criminal during a hearing after she denied him bail.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus from the Clark County District Court was mid-sentencing when convicted criminal Deobra Delone Redden launched at her on Wednesday morning.

Video footage shows the wild moment Redden leaped out from where he was standing and hopped into the judge’s bench to tackle her.

As he throws himself at the shocked judge, Redden is heard saying ‘nah f*** that b*tch.’

The marshal along with the judge attempt to dodge the attack, but Redden threw himself on top of both of them and began to brutally beat-up Holthus.

