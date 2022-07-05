Guests at Las Vegas hotels will soon be able to order VR porn kits on room service, thanks to a new delivery robot.

VR Bangers says it has teamed up with a number of Vegas hotels to offer virtual reality porn as room service.

Discreet delivery robots will rock up to hotels and sneakily deliver a ‘VR porn box’ featuring an Oculus Quest 2 headset pre-loaded with the company’s latest adult flicks.

The service costs £41 ($49.99) per day and includes a ‘fully sanitised’ set of goggles. The company says it currently has a fleet of five VR porn robots deployed across Las Vegas, with many more on the way.

READ MORE