Las Vegas hotels to offer ‘first ever’ VR porn delivery robots as part of room service

Guests at Las Vegas hotels will soon be able to order VR porn kits on room service, thanks to a new delivery robot.

VR Bangers says it has teamed up with a number of Vegas hotels to offer virtual reality porn as room service.

Discreet delivery robots will rock up to hotels and sneakily deliver a ‘VR porn box’ featuring an Oculus Quest 2 headset pre-loaded with the company’s latest adult flicks.

The service costs £41 ($49.99) per day and includes a ‘fully sanitised’ set of goggles. The company says it currently has a fleet of five VR porn robots deployed across Las Vegas, with many more on the way.

