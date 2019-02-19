THE WEATHER CHANNEL:

Residents of Las Vegas saw snow on Sunday night for the second time this month and the third time overall this winter.

A trace of snow was officially reported at McCarran International Airport late Sunday, but other parts of the valley saw a dusting to an inch or two of snow.

An inch of snow was reported in Henderson, southeast of downtown Las Vegas and 1 to 2 inches was reported in in the Summerlin area west of downtown according to reports from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The snow forced a closure of Interstate 15 on Monday morning from State Route 146 on the south end of the Last Vegas Valley to Primm on the California border, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Las Vegas also recorded a trace of snow on Feb. 10.

McCarran International Airport has seen snow on two or more days in February only seven times, according to the NWS.

The last time the airport had snow on multiple days in February was 1987. Snow was once reported on as many as five days in February 1949. Other years with snow on multiple days in February include: 1939, 1955, 1960, 1979 and 1985.



