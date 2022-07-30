Airports, parking lots, and the entire Las Vegas Strip, which houses some of the world’s most famous casinos and hotels, were flooded Thursday night.

Heavy rain filled countless buildings as the city put a flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning in place.

Video footage shared on Twitter shows the streets of Sin City consumed with floodwater. Other videos showed downtown streets turning into small rivers and water pouring into casinos.

There are no injuries reported at this time, Las Vegas Fire Information Officer Tim Szymanski confirmed to The Post.

Other videos posted on social media showed the inside of Circa sportsbook full of floodwater soaking the carpet.

Another clip shared online shows water pouring through a hole in the ceiling of Planet Hollywood Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard. Staffers can be seen recording the chaotic scenes on their cellphones.

