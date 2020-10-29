Fox 5 Las Vegas:

Las Vegas police arrested the 22-year-old driver of a van involved in a homicide on Sunday morning.

According to the arrest report for Rodrigo Cruz, he’s charged with open murder, duty to stop at the scene of an accident and a parole violation.

Police allege Cruz was driving a van on Hollywood Boulevard near Wildcat Avenue at 7:30 a.m. on October 25 when his passenger stuck his body outside of the van to hit a woman riding her bike. The impact killed the woman and caused the passenger to fall out, killing him.

The woman on the bike was identified in the arrest report at Michelle Weissman, 56. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Weissman died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide.

A family driving that morning told police they were passed by the speeding vehicles, which they described as a burgundy van, a gold car and another small car. They said they saw the passenger lean out of the van and “shove” Weissman before falling to his death.

