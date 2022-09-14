Robert Telles, the Democrat Clark County administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas Journal-Review investigative reporter, was seen smiling during his court appearance on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old Democrat stood in the doorway of the Las Vegas courtroom while smirking during his hearing, KSNV reported. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20,

Robert Telles was in court this morning for an arraignment, but the case was continued. He appeared to be smirking a bit @News3LV pic.twitter.com/8rJJqXgL66 — Kyle Wilcox (@KyleNews3LV) September 13, 2022

Telles was also seen wearing white bandages on his arms which came from his alleged suicide attempt when he slashed his wrists before being taken into custody last week, according to an arrest report via the Daily Mail.

Telles is also suspected of having taken drugs before he was apprehended.

The Democrat official was charged last week in connection with the murder of Jeff German, 69, who was found dead outside his home with multiple stab wounds on September 3.

“Police said in a press conference that Telles’s DNA was found at German’s murder scene and thus charged him with the fatal stabbing. Police also said they found a pair of bloody sneakers and a hat worn by Telles at the time of the murder,” Breitbart News reported last week.

