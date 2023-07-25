Las Vegas cops rescue six children, including two locked in a cage and ‘on the brink of death’ in ‘worst case’ of child abuse they have ever seen

This is the moment Las Vegas Metro police discovered ‘the worst’ case of child abuse they have seen, with six horrifically abused children, including two locked in a cage.

Officers responding to a domestic violence callout on June 11 found two children, aged nine and eleven, locked in a dog cage and another four severely beaten in an apartment near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard.

One of the children had ‘two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated,’ police said. The child was in such a state that his father thought he had beaten him to death.

Married couple Travis Doss, 31, and Amanda Stamper, 33, shared the one-bedroom, apartment with seven children under the age of 11, all of whom are fathered by Doss.

A seventh child, a two-year-old girl, the only biological child he shares with Stamper does not appear to have been present at the time.

