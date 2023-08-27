LA’s smash-and-grab epidemic: Voters helped break California’s justice system

Smash-and-grab robberies are happening in broad daylight at stores throughout California and no one seems to be doing anything to stop them. Two weeks back, a Nordstrom store in the west San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles was attacked by a flash mob of 30 to 50 masked thieves. They made off with armloads of designer merchandise valued at an estimated $60,000 to $100,000.

Online video of the robbery showed metal-and-glass display shelves sliding along the floor as the thieves dragged expensive handbags, still attached to anti-theft cables, toward the exits. The previous week, a gang of thieves helped themselves to about $300,000 worth of goods from a Yves Saint Laurent store in a shopping mall owned by the recent candidate for LA Mayor, Rick Caruso.

