LA’s I-10 freeway could trigger commuter meltdown after fire closed two mile section of road 300,000 use daily

An extensive fire near downtown Los Angeles has indefinitely shut down a huge section of the I-10 freeway, creating commuting chaos for its nearly 300,000 daily drivers.

On Saturday, a massive fire broke out inside a pallet yard below the freeway and caused a State of Emergency.

Officials said there is no timetable for reopening and commuters should try to work from home or plan alternative routes to avoid the traffic headache.

The California city is notorious for its horrific congestion – with traffic maps showing roads surrounding the closed section badly clogged shortly before 7am PST Monday.

‘We are also hoping for downtown businesses to join us and lean in on work-from-home policies to help alleviate traffic,’ Mayor Karen Bass said.

‘I know we’ve spent this time trying to encourage people to come back downtown and come back into their offices, but while we are going through this crisis, we would like for employers who can have their staff work remotely to do so.’

