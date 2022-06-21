Larry Summers warns Americans may have to lose jobs to ease inflation

The U.S. unemployment rate must rise before Americans see any relief from inflation, economist and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Monday.

U.S. inflation is sitting at roughly 8.6% year-over-year, the highest point in 40 years, and shows no signs of slowing down. Summers argues the U.S. must sustain a jobless rate of more than 5% for five years if inflation is to drop.

“We need five years of unemployment above 5% to contain inflation – in other words, we need two years of 7.5% unemployment or five years of 6% unemployment or one year of 10% unemployment,” Summers said in a London speech, according to Bloomberg.

“There are numbers that are remarkably discouraging relative to the Fed Reserve view,” he added.

READ MORE

Join now!

You may like these posts