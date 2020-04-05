The Washington Times

Larry David: Unlike Stalin, Trump ‘has not one redeeming quality’

Larry David compared President Trump to communist dictator Joseph Stalin during a wide-ranging interview with the comedian and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star published Saturday. The creator of both “Curb” and fellow hit TV series “Seinfeld” slammed Mr. Trump while speaking to The New York Times about subjects including the president’s response to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic and the Democrats seeking to unseat him. “The man has not one redeeming quality,” Mr. David said Mr. Trump, The Times reported. “You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I’m sure that all of them, you could find one decent quality. Stalin could have had one decent quality, we don’t know!”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES