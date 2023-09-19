Larry David Confronted Elon Musk over His GOP Support: ‘You Just Want to Murder Kids’

Comedian Larry David, the Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, reportedly screamed at billionaire Elon Musk over his ties to the Republican Party.The incident reportedly occurred at Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel’s high-profile wedding in Saint-Tropez, France last year. David even officiated Emanuel’s marriage to fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Author Walter Isaacson writes in his new biography, Elon Musk, that David “seemed to be fuming” during the encounter.“Do you just want to murder kids in schools?” David reportedly asked Musk, a reference to the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, wherein 19 children and two teachers were murdered.Musk appeared “baffled” and “annoyed” over David’s inquiry.

READ MORE