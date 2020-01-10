NEW YORK POST:

Presidential wannabe Bernie Sanders and doppelgänger Larry David appeared side by side on the “Today” show Friday — and it seems the comedian is now a supporter.

The Vermont senator and legendary comedian traded quips as David, 72, lamented the fact he may have to play Sanders, 78, for another four years if Sanders wins the Democratic nomination and the presidency.

“I’m here with ‘Curb You Enthusiasm”s Larry David!” joked “Today” co-host Al Roker, standing next to Sanders.

The camera then zoomed out to show the men — who are reportedly distant cousins — standing together, one of only a handful of times they have been united since David began his uncanny impersonation of Sanders on “Saturday Night Live.”

“If you become president, you’ve got to be flying back and forth to play him on ‘SNL,’” Roker asked David.

“It’s true, it’s not going to be easy for me!” the comedian moaned.