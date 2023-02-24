The “largest Satanic gathering in history” is set to take place in Boston, Massachusetts this spring and will require attendees to wear masks and be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The controversial convention, dubbed “SatanCon 2023,” is scheduled to take place on April 28-30 and will be hosted by The Satanic Temple in commemoration of the organization’s 10 year anniversary.

According to local reports, SatanCon 2023 is themed after an ancient springtime German holiday known as “Witches Night” or “Hexennacht.” Tickets for the “weekend of blasphemy and remembrance” have reportedly all been sold out.

“Satancon attendees must be 18 or over and have proof of COVID vaccination. Attendees must wear an N-95, KN-95, or disposable surgical mask. Gaiters, bandanas, and cloth masks will not be allowed,” a notice on the group’s website instructs Satancon 2023 goers.

The event will apparently feature presentations, “satanic rituals,” discussion panels, a “satanic marketplace,” a mixer, and even a “satanic wedding chapel.”

At last year’s SatanCon 2022, attendees were observed yelling “hail Satan” and flashing up hand signs while all wearing masks.

This year’s event will reportedly also have an off site event called “IMPIUS CONVENTUS,” or “Godless Assembly,” which also requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks.

The Godless Assembly event is also slated to feature performances by a drag queen known as “Maddelynn Hatter.”

A description of the event on The Satanic Temple website says the organization “is proud to present SatanCon 2023, our in-person conference for congregations, campaigns, members, and supporters.”

