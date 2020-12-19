A friend of Dr. Savage writes:

“I just posted. I am so mad!”

Quoting WatchTheYard.com:

On August 26th, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. welcomed the Minister Lewis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam to their headquarters outside of Atlanta to award him their Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. David Marion, 1st Vice Grand Basileus, started the program stating,

“Minister Farrakhan has been a comforter to Black people for a long, long, long time. Honoring Minister Farrakhan is not an easy task. Some have asked why a Christian organization would honor a Muslim. Why would Farrakhan not deserve this? Has he not earned it?” The Final Call quotes him saying. “The Supreme Counsel of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity concluded he was so worthy and courageously voted to give him this esteemed award unanimously.”

Grand Basileus Tony Knox presented Minister Farrakhan with the Founders Robe, a purple and gold robe, the The Final Call states, stating,