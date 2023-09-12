Largest NATO War Games Exercise Since Cold War to See 40,000 Troops Prep for Russian Invasion

The American-led NATO military alliance is planning on staging its largest war games exercise since the end of the Cold War to prepare for a possible invasion from Russia.

Over 40,000 troops from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be assembled next year for the biggest joint command exercise since the end of the Cold War next year to practice a mission to defend against a Russian military action against one of its 31 members.

The war games exercise, dubbed ‘Steadfast Defender’, will take place next Spring, and is expected to see between 500 and 700 air force combat missions, over 50 naval ships, and approximately 41,000 troops take part, according to the Financial Times. NATO officials told the globalist British paper that it will be designed to simulate a confrontation with a coalition of forces marshalled by Moscow, which will be dubbed ‘Occasus’ during the exercise.

The NATO drill will be conducted in Germany, Poland and across the Baltic states throughout February and March. Sweden, which has yet to be ratified as an official member of the military alliance, will nonetheless also take part in the war games. In addition, NATO will also conduct counterterrorism training outside of its borders, although it has yet to be revealed where this will take place.

