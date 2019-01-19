DAILY MAIL:

For most it would bring back terrible memories of the scene from Jaws when the immortal line ‘you’re going to need a bigger boat’ was uttered.

But when a team of divers spotted the largest great white shark on the planet they only hesitated to grab their cameras before they jumped into the sea.

The enormous predator named Deep Blue is up to 50 years old, weights 2.5 tons and measures 20ft long.

It was drawn to the water around Hawaii for what one diver described as an ‘all you can eat buffet’ – to feed on a dead sperm whale.

Deep Blue was last spotted in Mexico in 2013 where it was fitted with a tracker which is how divers were able to identify it this time.

Conservation photographer Juan Oliphant was one of the divers who took the plunge along with with marine biologist Ocean Ramsey.