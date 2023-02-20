REPORTS are flooding in that a large white balloon has been seen by pilots over Honolulu in Hawaii.

It comes just days after US officials claimed that a previously-downed Chinese “spy” balloon that was targeting the state of Hawaii was blown off course.

Now, reports like this tweet are flooding in on social media claiming that pilots have seen what is being described as a large white balloon approximately 40,000 feet over Honolulu.

“Is this China or is the US Air Force about to accidentally shoot down another weather balloon?” another tweet asked.

These reports have not yet been confirmed by Air Traffic Control or other US officials.

The flying object was said to have been seen by several pilots.

An image circulating online shows what appears to be a pilot in the cockpit holding a note.

This note reads: “Report of large white balloon in vicinity of 2639N15021W. Estimated to be between FL400 and FL500. Precise altitude unknown. Advise ATC if object is seen.”

Sunday, the Oakland Oceanic Air Traffic Control Center confirmed the existence of the flying object, BNO News said.

