Thanks to its close proximity to Mexico, Tucson, Arizona has long been a national-level distribution center for illicit drugs that have been illegally trafficked across the southern border. Drug traffickers only have to cross about 65 miles of desert to reach the city, and the endless network of isolated trails along the way provide the perfect path to complete the journey undetected. Trump made securing the area a top priority and was able to construct almost 245 miles of wall along the Arizona-Mexico border, cutting off countless access points that had been used by illegal crossers for years. Now, the trails have been opened up again since President Trump left office. In one of the most heavily-trafficked areas in southern Arizona, that is a favorite of Mexican drug runners, large sections of already-constructed border wall have been cut out and have inexplicably been left wide open and unsupervised. Smugglers are now free to go back and forth as they please. All they need to do is look both ways and make sure there is no agent in sight – and thanks to the fiasco border agents are dealing with, there usually isn’t one. In just one 5 mile stretch of wall, at least a half dozen sections had been removed. Many are conveniently placed in-between hills, hiding illegal crossers from agents on higher ground.

