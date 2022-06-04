A large Russian naval landing force of 12 landing ships is reportedly “ready to perform tasks for its intended purpose in the Black Sea,” according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

Massive landing force

“For the first time, such a large grouping of the Russian Navy operates in the Black Sea, which consists of twelve large landing ships of the Northern, Baltic and Black Sea fleets. These BDKs (large landing vessels) are now ready to perform their intended tasks as part of a special military operation,” a source in the Crimean authorities told TASS.

According to the source, the flotilla of 12 vessels includes three large landing craft from Russia’s Northern Fleet, three from the Baltic Fleet, and six from the Black Sea Fleet. Naval News reported the movement of these craft into the Black Sea prior to the war.

