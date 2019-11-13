BREITBART:

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Big Bend Sector in Texas tracked and eventually came into contact with a group of 31 individuals dressed in camouflage on Tuesday, November 5. The individuals were later identified as Guatemalan nationals with no lawful presence in the country.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents tracked footprints in the thick brush of a deep mountain ravine while #AMO and @TxDPS aircraft searched from above, leading to the apprehensions of 31 Guatemalans wearing camouflage clothing. Details via @CBPWestTexas: https://t.co/MaKewjtQnI pic.twitter.com/nZf8UhzqOm November 12, 2019

Last week, Sanderson Station agents were conducting routine patrol duties near the Rio Grande border boundary when they came across footprints apparently belonging to multiple individuals walking northbound. Federal agents followed the tracks for several hours with the assistance of a CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrew and Texas DPS officers. By 1:00pm local time, dozens of individuals dressed in full camouflage were discovered “attempting to conceal themselves in thick brush,” according to Border Patrol officials. Around the same time, the air units managed to locate more similarly dressed hikers.